App to break social barriers developed by St. Louis area high school students

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis area high school students are developing an app or a video game that could be a game changer in breaking down social barriers.

The group "Common Circles" organized a two-day workshop for students from seven local high schools. They were challenged to work with teens from other parts of the area and develop innovative technology to increase empathy and reduce bias. It was an experience many students called eye-opening.

"It's a completely mind-blowing experience. I didn't know my own biases at all. I came in here and it kind of shocked me that I was so biased, " said Jenna Hamlin Of Seckman High School.

"You know how you look at somebody and don't really see them for who they are, because you don't really know them. You take that quick single story of them, you see them as like that black or white man, or that rich white man. You don't really see them as like who they are, so you don't really understand where they`re coming from," said Faith Webster of Crossroads College Preparatory School.

Common Circles says the take away from the workshop is that conversations among students from different backgrounds will continue.