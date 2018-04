× Wintry weather blamed for Maplewood water main break

MAPLEWOOD, MO — A quick dusting of snow in some areas overnight, mainly north of St. Louis. The temperatures remain well below normal.

The wintry weather is being blamed for a water main break as well. Crews kept busy in Maplewood working to repair the break near Manchester and Oakview Terrace.

It took several hours for repair crews to finish the repairs.