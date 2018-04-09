Proposed Creve Coeur hotel voted down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - After losing to a 5 to 4 vote, a hotel will not be coming to Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur. City council members were tied on the issue Monday night and Mayor Barry Glantz broke the tie, voting no.

Dozens of residents came to the meeting to discuss their concerns with the proposed 260-room hotel. People who live near Olive and Mosley said the hotel would bring too much traffic, noise, and pollution to the area.

Currently, an empty office building sits in the space. Mayor Glantz said while the hotel was not a fit for the space, he hopes something else can go there soon.

