Police investigate Webster Groves home explosion and fire

WEBSTER GROVES, MO — An explosion and fire guts a home on East Allision at around 11:45pm Sunday. The investigation into what happened is ongoing, including the search for a cause.

The damage is extensive, especially to the back of the home. Authorities believe some kind of device may have gone off, sparking the flames. Police have crime scene tape up around the home.

The people who live there weren't home when all of this happened. No injuries are being reported.

We hope to learn more about this home explosion as the morning unfolds.