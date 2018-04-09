Nursery says cold snap hurt some plants, but everything should be okay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – When the cold temperatures hit the Rolling Ridge Nursery they rolled out the covers for some of their plants.

"This greenhouse should be full of annuals now,” says Don Baumstark, Rolling Ridge Nursery Retired VP.

Over the past 50 years, Don Baumstark has seen some weather ups and downs in Webster Groves. The longtime Webster business dates back to 1892 and has two grow houses for just such occasions as late-season cold.

“Mother Nature`s April Fools?” asks Patrick Clark.

“It`s pretty close,” says Baumstark. “It`s just one of those things we dealt with every year.”

Baumstark remembers a similar weather pattern that hit the area this time of year about 13 years ago.

“Things that were 30-years-old were dead because it was such a hard transition,” says Baumstark. “Maples and magnolias and things like that were either dead to the ground or period.”

Baumstark says before the wet March and yesterday`s snow and ice, the biggest concern has been dry conditions in the fall and early winter.

The result, damage to trees and shrubs, called winter burn or snow burn.

Baumstark believes in the long run, most plants and shrubs should be okay.

“Fortunately because March has been so up and down and wet, the ground is still fairly cool so everything is reasonably dormant,” says Baumstark.

Winter cloth allows light and air and keeps the temperature warmer for plants like these.

Herbs that would hang out outside, were instead in the greenhouse Monday afternoon.

“In this industry, you like to have a slow warm up in February and working its way through March and April,” says Baumstark. “Hopefully last night and yesterday were the last of the cold weather.”

But it`s for certain they`ll keep their forsythia covered, just in case.