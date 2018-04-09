× Mom arrested after toddler helps herself to weed mac and cheese

An Arizona mother has been arrested after authorities allege her nearly 2-year-old daughter ate mac and cheese that was prepared with THC butter.

According to police, 25-year-old Alaina Limpert was taken into custody Wednesday after someone in her home alerted authorities that the girl had eaten the marijuana-laced food.

Per KTVK, cops say Limpert did not take her daughter in for medical treatment when she realized what had happened. Instead, the police report says Limpert “laughed about the side effects the child experienced during that time and then proceeded to place her into their backyard pool to use the cold water to ‘shock’ her.”

Two days later, a call to the Department of Child Safety led to all three children being taken away from Limpert and her husband’s home. Healthcare officials would reportedly later confirm the girl had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her system.

Police say Limpert admitted she made the mac and cheese for her husband, but that he did not know her daughter had ingested it.

Per the police report, cops found marijuana grow tents in the home’s garage as well as mushrooms, hash oil, and drug paraphernalia. Limpert was arrested on charges of child abuse, marijuana possession and cultivation, and other charges.

She is due in court April 19th.

More From Newser: