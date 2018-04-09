Metro hopes app will increase security on buses and trains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Getting help will only be one hold away from getting the help you need if you are in danger on a Metro bus or train.

Safetrek is what the app is call and it’s available in all app stores.

The instructions are pretty simple, you open app on your cell phone, hold your thumb on the safe button.

Once you release it and the app will send your username, emergency information, and location to local police.

This is just one measure Metro is taking to address the safety and security of its riders while they try to get to their destination.

It’s that type of safety, riders say is long overdue.

The app is free and in apple and android markets.

One other cool thing is that the app also works in other cities that use the technology as well.