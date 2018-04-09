‘It’s a miracle’: Couple unhurt after woman’s wallet stops bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is crediting her wallet with saving her life and that of her husband after it stopped a bullet Thursday.

She said her husband had picked her up from her shift at a hospital, and they were pulling into their Hickory Hill apartment complex when they heard several gunshots.

"We heard a loud pop noise," said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Unhurt, they parked and got out of their car to see what had happened.

"That's when we noticed all of the bullet holes," she said.

Three on the passenger side. Two more in the trunk.

Soon after, she found one more.

"I said 'Oh my God, honey! Here's another hole that came through my purse!'" she said.

A bullet went through her trunk, pierced her purse and got stuck in her wallet. Her purse was in the backseat. She believes it was her shield.

"Just by the grace of God. It's a miracle to keep me or him from getting hit," she said. "Got me so traumatized."

Employees at the apartment complex told WREG that the safety of their tenants is a priority, and that they want to get rid of crime in the area. They installed security cameras throughout the property, and said they would turn the footage over to police.