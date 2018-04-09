× House special legislative committee set to release Greitens report this week

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – A special legislative committee in Jefferson City tasked with investigating an indictment against Gov. Eric Greitens will release its report this week, according to the house committee’s chairman, State. Rep. Jay Barnes.

The committee was tasked with finding out the facts surrounding an invasion of privacy allegation involving Greitens and his mistress. The Governor was indicted on accusations he violated the woman’s privacy by sharing a compromising photo. Greitens had denied any criminal wrongdoing.

It’s not clear why the committee will extend its work through the rest of the legislative session but it could be in case the Governor faces any additional charges. A statement from Barnes read, “Nothing has changed. The committee will release a report this week. The committee will also continue working through the end of session.”