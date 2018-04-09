× Greitens’ mistress defends deposition, says he admitted taking her picture “on multiple occasions”

The attorney for the woman at the heart of the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has released a statement defending his client against the Greitens’ legal team and suggestions that she may have dreamed up elements of her testimony in depositions.

Late Monday night, attorney Scott Simpson released a statement saying that Greitens “has admitted to my client, on multiple occasions that he took her photograph, without her consent, and threatened to release it if she told anyone about their relationship. Instead of taking responsibility for his actions, Gov. Greitens has decided to let his team attack my client by mischaracterizing her deposition testimony.”

Simpson says his client will support a motion to release the complete transcript of her deposition testimony, as long as her name and other identifying information is redacted.

