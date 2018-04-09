Ex-husband of Governor’s former mistress deposed in St. Louis court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The shocking twist came during an intense deposition Friday. The woman’s ex-husband is being deposed Monday.

Friday’s court proceeding led to a bombshell motion by the defendant – accusing prosecutors of withholding evidence in the Governor’s favor. The Circuit Attorney’s office denies it and accuses Greitens’ team of wasting the court’s time with frivolous motions.

The defense filed nine pages saying Friday’s deposition “confirmed that information supporting the governor’s innocence has been withheld from him as well as the grand jury and the House committee.”

Defense lawyers now point out that there’s no picture, no evidence of a transmission of any picture, and now the former mistress said Friday she did not see the governor with a phone.

According to the filing, the prosecutor followed up – asking again -- ‘ “did you see what you believed to be a phone?” K.S. answered: “…i haven’t talked about it because I don’t know if it’s because I’m remembering it through a dream or I – I’m not sure, but yes, I feel like a saw it…”

The Circuit Attorney's Office responded.

“The approach of the defense team has been consistent throughout this matter. They are working hard to try this case in the media by attacking the credibility of the victim and the investigation. In this situation, the defense team has cherry-picked bits and pieces of the victim’s nine-hour deposition to attack her credibility. There is nothing substantially new…”

Reports also surfaced that the Governor’s wife wrote the House investigative committee saying she was harassed by the former mistress’ ex-husband – who shopped the affair story. We spotted him heading to the courthouse for his deposition today. We’re protecting his identity because of his minor children.

The man’s attorney, Al Watkins, denied harassment. Instead, he said it was a polite exchange with back and forth emails.

Watkins said, “He did not want the Governor’s wife to go through any more pain that he already had and he wanted to enlist the assistance of the Governor’s wife to put an end to this tragic interaction between a man with political aspirations at the time and a vulnerable woman.”