One man dead when brick from another vehicle strikes windshield

TROY, Mo. – A fatal accident leaves one man dead and one woman with minor injuries.

The accident occurred Saturday, April 7, at around 6 p.m. when Frederick Luek, 73, and Kathleen Lueck, 69, were driving eastbound on Highway 47, west of Giles Rd. An unknown vehicle was heading westbound on Highway 47 when a brick came off the vehicle and struck the Luecks’ windshield. The brick went through the windshield and struck Frederick Lueck.

The Luecks’ vehicle then traveled off of the right side of the road and hit several poles and a sign. Frederick Lueck was found dead at the scene and Kathleen Lueck was found to have minor injuries, though she refused treatment at the scene.

The westbound vehicle and its driver are unidentified. The vehicle continued westbound after the accident.