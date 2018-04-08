Big shake-up in the Hazelwood School District following recent election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOD, MO - A big shake-up in the Hazelwood School District in North County after the Tuesday election.

A school board president with well-known run-ins with the You Paid For It team is voted out and a parent who shined the light on district spending by bringing in the State Auditor is voted in.

Betsy Rachel is a parent who helped lead the petition drive that collected 7,000 signatures for the audit.

That investigation has been underway just over a year. Auditor Nicole Galloway is expected to release her findings in May.

Betsy Rachel ran for and won a seat on the Hazelwood School Board.

Opposite results for school board president Desiree Whitlock. The long-time board president who clashed with You Paid For It over spending on administrators lost her re-election bid.

She ran afoul of parents a couple of years ago when the school board proposed cutting things like band and orchestra to close a budget deficit. That created an uproar among parents and led one group to seek a state audit.

Rachel says she welcomes the state audit more than ever now that she'll be on the board and can help make spending decisions.

Nicole Galloway says the audit took so long because there was a lot of ground to cover in the large school district.