Pulse – Non-profit organizations making a huge difference

ST. LOUIS, MO — Non-profit organizations are making a huge difference in the lives of St. Louis area residents. Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated and the Kingdom House Agency are changing lives through much-needed services and programs. Find out what they’re doing to make our community better and stronger.
Guests:
- Coretta Bozeman, 84Th Central Regional Conference Chairman Aka, Inc.
- Kathy Walker Steele Central Regional Director Aka, Inc.
- Emily Stuartm, Director Of Family Development And Coordinator Of Program Evaluation.
- Mayda Paredes, Financial Social Worker
- Marshida Harris, Kingdom Academy Teen Advisor
- Scott Walker, President And C-E-O Kingdom House