Pulse – Non-profit organizations making a huge difference

Posted 8:00 pm, April 7, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — Non-profit organizations are making a huge difference in the lives of St. Louis area residents. Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated and the Kingdom House Agency are changing lives through much-needed services and programs. Find out what they’re doing to make our community better and stronger.

 Guests:
  • Coretta Bozeman, 84Th Central Regional Conference Chairman Aka, Inc.
  • Kathy Walker  Steele Central Regional Director Aka, Inc.
  • Emily Stuartm, Director Of Family Development And Coordinator Of Program Evaluation.
  • Mayda Paredes, Financial Social Worker
  • Marshida Harris, Kingdom Academy Teen Advisor
  • Scott Walker, President And C-E-O Kingdom House