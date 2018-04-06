× Wentzville man charged with impersonating a FBI agent

ST. LOUIS, MO — A Wentzville man is accused of impersonating a FBI agent. Court documents state that Mark Van Ronzelen, 45, followed someone’s vehicle home in March and displayed a fraudulent FBI identification card and a law enforcement badge. He told the person in the vehicle that he works for the FBI.

If convicted, false impersonation of an officer carries a maximum penalty of 3 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Possession of a fake government-issued card or badge carries a maximum penalty of 6 months in prison and a fine of $5,000. In determining the actual sentence, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provides recommended sentencing ranges.

The FBI encourages anyone who has any information concerning this investigation to contact the FBI at 314-589-2500.