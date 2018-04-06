Weather Kid – Imaure Williams-Webb

Posted 4:57 pm, April 6, 2018, by , Updated at 02:18PM, April 4, 2018

Imaure Williams-Webb is a 4rd grader at McNair Elementary in Hazelwood School District. Her grandmother tells us that she is fascinated with the weather, specifically the clouds, moon, and stars. When she grows up, she dreams of becoming an astronaut. Imaure Williams-Webb is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

Imaure Williams-Webb