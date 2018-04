× New Overland Dunkin’ Donuts location offering grand-opening deal

ST. LOUIS, MO — Dunkin’ Donuts is opening a new location Friday on Page Avenue in Overland. It’s also a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop.

The owner already runs six Dunkin Donut shops and three Baskin-Robbins stores in Missouri.

To celebrate today’s ribbon cutting customers can get a hot- or iced- coffee for just $.99 cents, starting at nine this morning.