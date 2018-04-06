× Mercy promises no price hikes after purchasing Metro Imaging

ST. LOUIS, MO — Chesterfield-based Mercy is promising to not hike prices after buying Metro Imaging. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports thatMercy recently acquired the company.

The deal comes after health insurer Anthem declined to pay for certain imaging tests at hospital-owned facilities. Anthem blamed ‘enormous’ price differences between hospitals and independent facilities.

In a statement, Mercy says Metro Imagining locations would continue to operate independently and would maintain its name.