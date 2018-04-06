Lindbergh High School students playing 36-hour music marathon for cancer charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO —Lindbergh High School is the place to be if you enjoy music and want to help kids facing the battle of their lives. Band members and other musically talented students plan to fill the air with music for 36 hours.

The students are raising money for the national charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand. The organization began when a young girl wanted to help fight childhood cancer by selling lemonade. When she lost her battle with cancer her parents began the foundation to honor her memory. Money raised will fund childhood cancer research and families with travel needs during treatment.

The LHS band is dedicating their event to a member who lost his fight with cancer in 2014. This is the fifth year for the Musicthon. Students have raised $11,800 in the past four Musicthons. You can donate at the school here.