ST. LOUIS, MO — Injured Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor is now able to stand with limited assistance. He is being treated at the Craig Hospital In Colorado, which specializes in traumatic brain injuries.

Officer O’Connor was shot December 5th by a man he was transporting to the police station to be charged with burglary.

Arnold police say they “stand in awe” of O’Connor’s “strength and courage.”