Two dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-44

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO- Two people are dead and traffic along Interstate 44 was closed westbound following a fatal vehicle accident between a tractor trailer and a car Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms the accident happened around 3:45pm east of St. Clair in Franklin County. Traffic was diverted at the Highway AH ramp while accident reconstruction crews worked the scene. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the circumstances leading up to the accident.