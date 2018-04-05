Three people shot outside downtown St. Louis nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Three people were shot outside The Mood Lounge in downtown St. Louis after a fight breaks out at the club. Fortunately, police say the injuries all appear to be non-life threatening.

There are multiple bullet holes in the glass. Police are still searching for suspects.

The club here is located at 20th and Locust, just one block from St. Louis police headquarters. We counted more than 30 evidence markers outside of the club. Those markers typically indicate bullet shell casings.

The entire incident happened just before 11:30 p, Wednesday.

Police say there was an 'open mic' kind of rap contest going on at the club. Some kind of altercation broke out between people inside the lounge. The people involved in the confrontation were kicked out.

Those people went to their cars, got guns, and started shooting. Three people were hit.

All of the shooting apparently happened outside of the club. At this point, we don`t know details from police about those who were shot.

This is the second shooting at The Mood Lounge in just over a month. Back in the early morning hours of March 2nd three people were shot at the club. In that case, the victims were two men and a woman. Their injuries were also non-life threatening.

We know of no arrests in that case either.

Mood Lounge management released this statement:

"Like everyone in St. Louis, I am devastated about the horrific events that had taken place last night outside of my establishment. Mood, and the men and women who work there, my security team, and DJ’s have been family for years. From the beginning, Mood has served as a place of

celebration within the arts of music, entertainment, DJ’s, and a place where celebrities patronize. I want to express my profound sadness to all who have been injured through senseless gun play displayed on the streets outside of my establishment, I sympathize with them for I too I was shot. Please know that my grief and heart are with you."