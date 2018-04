Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An iconic restaurant in downtown St. Louis just reopened in time for the Cardinals home opener. The Eat-Rite diner is back in business.

New owners Joel and Shawna Holtman fired up the grill around 6am Thursday. They bought the diner after it closed in October after 48-years in business.

Eat-Rite has been a popular destination for locals, tourists, and Cards fans. It's most famous dish is the St. Louis slinger. The new owners say they've kept the old recipe.