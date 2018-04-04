Know Before You Go: Cardinals Opening Day traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fans are counting down the minutes until the St. Louis Cardinals home opener. Those driving to the game should allow extra time if they are coming from certain areas of the metro. On Wednesday, MoDOT closed multiple lanes on I-64 eastbound near Vandeventer to fill potholes. The work continued into the evening rush and might again on Thursday.

Phase two of Ballpark Village is also under construction, which means Eighth Street is narrowed and only the west sidewalk is open.

This year, Ballpark Village has hundreds of fewer parking spaces available, and they are all already sold out, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

City officials said they will have extra security on the MetroLink tomorrow and extra trains. You can use the free park-ride lots along the Metro and take the Metro to Stadium Station.