‘I felt like Marty McFly’: Dash cam records lightning striking teen’s truck

MENTOR, Ohio -- As storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Tuesday night, lightning struck a vehicle on Interstate 90 near Painesville.

“My whole body was numb. It felt like I was floating for a second. Your body feels so weird; the hair was standing up on the back of my neck and face,” said Gregory Workman, 17, of Parma.

Workman was driving the truck seen in a video captured by a WJW viewer who was driving behind Workman.

Workman said he was driving from Parma to Mentor around 10:30 p.m. when it happened.

“My hat flew off my head. It actually flew off when the bolt hit. All the sparks came up on my truck. I have a stuffed animal on my dashboard and it flew back into the backseat. For a second, I felt like Marty McFly and I was going back to the future,” said Workman.

Workman said he had noticed lightning earlier while driving. “All the lights on the dash went out, my radio, the speedometer, all the lights went off. The truck puttered out like it was going to die."

Amazingly, Workman is okay. There was no damage done to his truck, either.

“As soon as I got home and laid down, I started thinking, what if I had gone one mile slower, took that turn, or waited on that stop sign longer? It makes you think, really,” said Workman.

(Note: If you are wondering about the date at the bottom of the video, Andy Graham says he never sets the date on the dash cam.)