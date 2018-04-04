× Dead animals found inside mailboxes in rural Missouri

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – A postal employee made a disturbing discovery inside mailboxes in rural Cass County.

Dead animals were discovered in the very spot they were trying to deliver mail in.

While delivering mail along south Bennett Road, a postal worker found a dead opossum inside a family’s mailbox. They reported it to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“Now everybody around here is going to be worried, ‘if I open this am I going to see a dead animal,'” said neighbor Ashley Kern.

After the original discovery of the opossum, a raccoon was found inside a mailbox off East Poney Creek Road in Cleveland, MO.

Cass County investigators say it appears someone is putting animals killed on the roadway inside mailboxes.

“I was baffled how anybody could do something like that? I mean it’s an animal,” Kern said. “Whether it’s wild or domestic, it’s just disgusting to do something like that.

Neighbors say if teenagers are responsible, they want them to know that the crime isn’t a prank and it could lead to serious consequences.

By Emily Rittman and Nick Sloan