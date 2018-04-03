× St. Louis solicits bids for body and patrol car cameras

CLAYTON, MO – St. Louis County Tuesday sent out bids for proposals to equip the St. Louis County Police Department with body and patrol car cameras. The proposal is a continuation of Proposition P that was passed last year by county voters as a measure upgrade, purchase equipment, fund additional officers, and increase police pay for public safety.

“The goal of the camera program is to ensure officer accountability and build trust with the citizens of St. Louis County,” County Executive Steve Stenger said.

So far, the county has hired an additional 40 officers and hopes to increase that number to 114 in the near future.