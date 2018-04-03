× St. Louis man charged in homicide on Cole Street

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 29-year-old Dujuan Williams with murder, assault, and armed criminal action in a homicide that occurred on July 4, 2017. Police say Williams was the shooter in a vehicle that fire upon a car in the 1600 block of Cole in north St. Louis.

Two victims were shot, one of the victims Bobby Slack, 24, died at the scene. The second victim, a 26-year0old man suffered minor injuries.

Williams bond has been set at $750,000 cash only.