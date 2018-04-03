× St. Charles man sentenced for identity theft

ST. LOUIS – A St. Charles man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution after admitting stealing the identities of 15 people, the US Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, Christopher Evans worked alongside two co-conspirators from January 1, 2015 to February 1, 2017 in a scheme to steal personal information from a west St. Louis County car dealership. The trio used that personal information to obtain lines of credit and make purchases at several local businesses.

Evans and his co-conspirators used the stolen personal information to access bank accounts and make unauthorized withdrawals and to create and cash counterfeit payroll checks.

Evans, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2017 to one count of conspiracy to defraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He’ll spend the next 42 months in prison and must pay $30,233.76 in restitution to his victims.