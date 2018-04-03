Soulard home business tagged by graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Suspects were caught on surveillance video spraying graffiti on a Soulard home, business and historic building.

Shay Griffin said she got home around 2 a.m. Saturday after a DJ event and shortly after that heard noises outside her home. She said she brushed it off until the next morning when she saw the outside of her house had been tagged with graffiti.

In surveillance video, you can see a car with three people pulling up to Shay’s house on Gravois. Two suspects got out of the car and head to the side of the home where they spray painted large graffiti. The third individual stays near the car and hits the other side of the wall.

Shay said this is not only her home it is also her business. Shay is a DJ and her husband is a music executive. On the bottom floor of the home there is a recording studio and according to Shay, the only orchestra room in the city besides the one at the symphony. She said the band Pavlov’s Dog recorded one of their first albums in this studio.

Shay said the company Brightside St. Louis has offered to help clean up the graffiti but they are not sure they can remove the big piece without hurting the original brick.

She wants the people responsible for defacing her home, business and a piece of history caught.