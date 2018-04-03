Parkway students file police report after verbal scuffle with school board candidate’s husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - A group of students in the Parkway School District said they filed a police report after a school board candidate's husband got into a confrontation with them at Central High School on Tuesday morning.

The teens were holding signs outside the school accusing candidate Jeanie Ames of hate speech and calling her a racist. Ames was accused of sending anti-Islamic tweets but denies the incident.

The group of teens claim Eric Ames, the candidate's husband, was verbally aggressive with them. Ames told FOX 2 he wasn't threatening and didn't get in anybody's face, but said he was upset the group was holding up the signs in front of his son's school. He said his son was forced to walk by the signs calling his mother a racist on his way into class.

"He came over and was about spitting distance away from my face and was yelling at us and he called us idiots and said we were effing despicable," said Parkway Central High School Senior, Hannah Maurer.

Ames said he was stern with the group.

"I told them I thought they were despicable for doing what they are doing," he said. "I walked up to them and told them in a stern voice I said I just dropped off my son and he had to walk by you three idiots with your signs calling his mother a racist, how does that make him feel?"

Ames alleges the group turned their signs toward his so when he walked in the building, but the teens said they never saw his son walk by.

"He came in and he got really close to our faces and he called us F-ing despicable and he was spitting and he got so close to us that I was like physically scared and started crying I was so uncomfortable," said Parkway West student Mali Seigel.

FOX 2 asked Ames if he had any regrets about how the situation was handled.

"You know, I regret if a teenage girl was upset, I regret that I think that’s unfortunate," he said. "I don’t regret what I did, I didn’t get in anybody’s face."

Eric's wife, Jeanie, posted a tweet with a photo of the teens calling them "loonies."

You’re correct. The adults who indoctrinated them are the loonies. https://t.co/0OGZ47eTBt — Jeanie Ames (@Jeanie4Parkway) April 3, 2018

When ANYONE not allowed to refer to my family in a tongue-and-cheek manner,that is no longer political correctness. It’s intolerance. You have neither the the right,nor the power to decide how someone acknowledges their own family heritage. In this case,you also lack knowledge. pic.twitter.com/hlJFtE1Ewn — Jeanie Ames (@Jeanie4Parkway) April 3, 2018