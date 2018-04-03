Pacific man busted for meth possession in Washington, Mo.

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A call for a suspicious person in a business parking lot led to a meth bust in Washington, Missouri Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, officers were called to the 4700 block of South Point Road, just off Highway 100.

Police made contact with the individual, identified as Jacob Feth of Pacific. Feth was found in possession of methamphetamine, nearly $1,700 in cash, four guns with ammunition, and brass knuckles.

Feth also had what’s described as an active “one pot” in his vehicle, which is commonly used to manufacture meth.

Feth was charged with possession of a controlled substance and jailed on a $15,000 bond.

Police expect additional charges to be filed following a complete review by the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.