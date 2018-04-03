Man injured during shooting on westbound I-70 near Goodfellow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man was shot in the chest on westbound I-70 Tuesday afternoon. Several lanes of the highway were closed as a result.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. on I-70 before the Goodfellow exit. The victim, a man in his 20s, heard his driver's side window shatter and felt he'd been shot.

Police said the victim was alert but in obvious pain and unable to say much. No other information on his condition was provided.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or determined a motive as to why this young man was targeted. As of Tuesday afternoon, police are considering this an isolated, random incident.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

All but one lane of traffic was closed, leading to backups in the area.