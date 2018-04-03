× Greitens’ attorney’s request house special legislative committee report be delayed

ST. LOUIS – The legal team for Governor Greitens requested Tuesday to try and keep one investigation from hampering another. The issue is the timing of a report that is coming due from the special legislative committee which is wrapping up its investigation.

According to the Kansas City Star, lawyers for the governor want the committee to hold off on releasing their findings until his criminal trial is over.

Attorneys believe that the report could impact the jury pool.

The lawmakers leading that committee released a statement saying, “this committee has given Gov. Greitens the opportunity to testify and remains open to receiving further information as it continues its work.”

At this time there has been no indication that the report would be delayed.