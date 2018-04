× Cardinals release schedule for Opening Day events

ST.LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals released Tuesday the schedule of events slated for Opening Day on April 5th. Pregame ceremonies will feature a pep rally at Ballpark Village, honoring Cardinal Hall of Famers, the Budweiser Clydesdales, and a flyover by a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker.

Gates to Busch Stadium will open at 3 p.m. with the first pitch to be thrown by Cardinal great Bob Gibbson at 6:09 p.m.