Two men attacked by trio wielding metal bat

ST. LOUIS – Two men were hospitalized Sunday when three men attacked and beat them with a metal baseball bat in a north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the attack occurred just before 4:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hodiamont Avenue; that’s in the West End neighborhood.

Investigators learned the suspects confronted the victims over an ongoing dispute and a fight broke out.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old, was listed in critical condition after being struck in the head and face. The other victim, a 36-year-old, was said to be in stable condition.

Police took one suspect into custody and were looking for another man. The individual in custody is believed to have pointed a gun at the victims during the attack. The third suspect, the one accused of using the bat, remains at large.

No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.