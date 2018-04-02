Teacher who ran white supremacist podcast she said was satire submits resignation

Florida middle school teacher Dayanna Volitich submitted her resignation after it was found she was also the host of a white supremacist podcast called “Unapologetic” and the voice behind a Twitter account riddled with racist and anti-Semitic posts.

The Citrus County School District removed Volitich from the classroom while it investigated her behavior after The Huffington Post broke the story in March. On Monday, Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen said in an emailed statement that the district received Volitich’s resignation, but it isn’t final until it’s accepted by the school board. Approval of the resignation will be on the agenda at the April 10 school board meeting, Mullen said.

Charles E. Moore, Volitich’s attorney, had no comment on his client’s resignation letter.

Volitich, 25, taught social studies at Crystal River Middle School in Crystal River, Florida. Online, she went by the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov.” Last month, she confirmed through her attorney that she was the one speaking as Dalichov on the podcast, but said her comments were “political satire and exaggeration” and the persona was a “hobby.”

“None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum,” she said in the statement.

By Amir Vera, CNN