Stray bullets fired into home, force young mother to pack up and leave

EAST ST. LOUIS - Night after night, Mikala says she hears gunshots outside of her window, but this time the bullets started coming inside her home.

“They shoot out here all the time,” she said.

Standing in her doorway, MiKala thinks back on the months she’s spent living in East St. Louis public housing and how at any moment that gunfire could erupt.

“It’s children out here and they seem to don’t care about that,” she said.

Those stray bullets ended up coming too close to home last Thursday night while 6 people sat in Mikala’s living room.

“My sister was sitting right there and I guess the first shots came,” Mikala said. “I don’t know which shots came in first but you see it’s one, two, three, four, five and it’s in a pattern.”

The mother of four said thankfully her kids were upstairs, however her sister had to be rushed to the hospital.

The 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm and grazed in her lower back.

Witnessing her sister in pain, Mikala helped the best way she could.

“I already got a little brother that’s dead,” she said while tearing up. “So, I didn’t know what to think.”

Now while her sister is preparing for surgery, Mikala is preparing to pack up her family’s things and move to a safe place.

“I don’t know what to do,” Mikala said emotionally. “I got four kids, five, four, three and two-year-old kids. I can’t bring them back to this situation not knowing if it’s going to happen again.

Mikala’s sister is scheduled to have arm surgery on Wednesday.

The mother says she’s run into some roadblocks trying to move, meanwhile, there’s still no one in custody in connection to this shooting.