Slick spots on area roads after Easter snow

ST. LOUIS, MO — Road crews were out on both sides of the Mississippi River Monday morning to check for slick spots after winter weather moved in on Easter Sunday.

Elevated surfaces like bridges, as well as ramps and overpasses, were areas of concern for potential slick spots.

Several MoDOT trucks could be seen going over the Blanchette Bridge in St. Charles before daylight. MoDOT officials said they had many crews out Sunday afternoon into last night as the storm moved through. They started to scale back in the overnight hours, but MoDOT officials kept crews out Monday morning during the commute, checking for any slick areas.

An IDOT spokesperson said their crews were out during the storm as well into early this morning. They wrapped up their operations about 6 a.m.

Authorities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Illinois state police reported several weather-related crashes Sunday afternoon into the evening night. They decreased somewhat overnight into this morning.

Bottom line: be careful as you head out for icy patches that could cause you problems. Your commute should be fine but be careful about icy patches that could cause you problems.

