Police trying to track down vandals in Ballwin area

BALLWIN, MO – Police want to track down the suspects who caused property damage in some Ballwin subdivisions over the past few days. Officers say at least 10 mailboxes were knocked to the ground and some cars were damaged. FOX 2 spoke to neighbors in the 300 block of Providence that had their mailboxes knocked over.

"What we are really looking for is people to check their surveillance systems, their doorbell cams," said Officer Scott Stephens, with the Ballwin Police Department. "If anybody saw anything over the weekend, any vehicles out of place or some information that might help us determine to is responsible [call]," he said.

Police said most of the incidents happened in subdivisions north of Manchester. They are asking anyone with surveillance video to give them a call.