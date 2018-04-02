Passengers wait after security scare at Mid-America Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Several flights were canceled Sunday (April 1) out of MidAmerica Airport after a suspicious item was spotted during security screening. Passengers trying to get to destinations like Destin, Fort Lauderdale, and Jacksonville were stranded at the airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the bomb squad was called to investigate what appeared to be suspicious wiring inside a laptop. It ended up being a false alarm, but the issue took several hours to resolve.

Passengers preparing to fly were evacuated from the terminal and those landing were stuck on their arriving planes for more than three hours before being escorted off their plane and onto buses which brought them to the terminal.

Passengers said they were frustrated by the lack of communication about the scare. Frustrations continued for many Allegiant customers who said their flights were canceled and were told they would not be rescheduled.