Little Caesars offering free lunch after NCAA Tournament promise

ST. LOUIS, MO — Whats the best kind of pizza? Free pizza!

Little Caesar Pizza giving out free ‘Hot-N-Ready’ lunch combos between 11:30am and 1:00pm today, while supplies last. The lunch combo includes four slices of deep pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. All participants have to do is mention the offer at the check-out counter. The free offer is limited to one per family and orders must be placed by 1 p.m.

University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA tourney history in March, as the 16th-seed knocked out Virginia, the #1 seed, in the opening round of March Madness, 74-to-54.

Little Caesar’s Pizza had promised that if any 16th seed knocked out a #1 seed, they’d give everyone a free lunch.

Read the terms and conditions here.

TODAY'S GIVEAWAY DAY from 11:30am – 1pm (local time) while supplies last at your local #LittleCaesars. For OFFICIAL RULES: https://t.co/Z39XZCoXtq. — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) April 2, 2018