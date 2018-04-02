× Former Missouri Governor to argue for major power line project

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri and Illinois may soon become home to one of America’s longest electric transmission lines. That’s if former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon wins his case.

The Missouri supreme court is expected to hear Nixon argue Tuesday that the utility regulators he appointed wrongly rejected the power line based on an incorrect court ruling by a judge he also appointed.

If he prevails, it could clear a path for clean energy partners to build a 780-mile power line from wind farms in Kansas, across Missouri and Illinois to Indiana.

Currently, the project is being blocked by both Missouri and Illinois.