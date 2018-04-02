Eat-Rite Diner reopening in time for Cardinals’ home-opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The long-awaited re-opening of a diner many St. Louisans would agree is part of their identity is here! Eat-Rite is scheduled to open to the public at 6a.m. Thursday, just in time for the Cardinals' home-opener!

"We're trying to preserve the history of St Louis," said Joel Holtman, Eat-Rite's new owner. "This is St. Louis' favorite diner! It can't go away."

Joel and Shawna Holtman bought the historic diner when it closed last October after 48 years of serving up crave-worthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"This is a place where we came before baseball games, after baseball games, even late night after being out in Soulard. It's a piece of history for us and we have a lot of memories here," Joel said.

The menu has a few tweaks: the burgers are fresh, not frozen, and they've added chicken tenders. But you can count on the all famous St. Louis slinger that Eat-Rite is known for being just the same as you remembered.

On Monday, the Holtmans had a soft open for friends and family but some folks from out of town stopped by to see if they were open to the public.

"To our dismay, the front door was locked but they came around outside and said 'come on in let's fix you something to eat'," said longtime customer and St. Louis native, Laura Raymer. "It was fantastic. We had the double cheeseburger and fries everyone is super nice they`re a great bunch and we`re thrilled they`re reopening," Raymer said.

"We're very excited for everything to be finished and very excited to open to the public. We know a lot of people have been waiting a long time so we're thrilled," said Shawna Holtman.

It'll be open bright and early 6 a.m. Thursday just in time for Cardinals fans to make new memories at an old favorite on opening day!