China is targeting American cherries, pistachios and sparkling wine
China is targeting American fruit, wine and pork producers.
The Chinese government said that tariffs on about $3 billion worth of US imports are going into effect Monday. The tariffs will hit 128 products ranging from pork to steel pipes.
The sanctions are in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from China and several other countries.
China will put 15% tariffs on American cherries, almonds, wine, ethanol and steel pipes, and 25% on pork meat and recycled aluminum.
Trump has also announced separately that he would impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports to punish China for stealing American tech and trade secrets.
The US Department of Agriculture provided CNNMoney with 2017 export values for many of those products that China would target to retaliate for the steel and aluminum tariffs. The data was compiled by the Census Bureau and is categorized by federal commodity and shipping standards.
Fruit: $260.1 million exported to China, 6% of all US fruit exports
- Cherries: $121.7 million
- Oranges: $48.5 million
- Grapes (fresh): $22.2 million
- Grapes (dried): $18.9 million
- Apples (fresh): $18.4 million
- Apricots (fresh): $5.5 million
- Plums: $5.1 million
- Prunes (dried): $4.5 million
- Strawberries: $3 million
- Fruit and nuts: $2.3 million
- Lemons and limes (fresh and dried): $1.3 million
- Sour cherries: $1.3 million
- Pears (fresh): $744,000
- Figs: $457,000
- Citrus fruits (fresh): $373,000
- Grapefruit: $361,000
- Cranberries: $232,000
- Apples (dried): $136,000
- Mandarins: $93,000
- Peaches and nectarines: $56,000
- Wilkings: $33,000
Wine: $74.6 million of wine exported to China, 5% of all US wine exports
- Grape wines (in containers holding 2 liters or less): $67.6 million
- Grape wines (in containers holding 2-10 liters): $3.7 million
- Grape wines (in containers holding more than 10 liters): $2.1 million
- Grape wine (unfermented): $674,000
- Grape wines (sparkling): $526,000
Pork: $487.9 million exported to China, 9% of all US pork exports
- Swine offal (frozen): $250.6 million
- Swine cuts (frozen): $166 million
- Swine hams (frozen): $69.4 million
- Swine carcasses (frozen): $1.3 million
- Swine cuts (fresh or chilled): $286,000
- Swine hams (fresh or chilled): $147,000
- Swine livers (frozen): 0
- Swine carcasses (fresh or chilled): 0
Nuts: $224.9 million exported to China, 3% of all US nuts exports
- Pistachios (in shell): $37.9 million
- Nuts Nesoi: $35.8 million
- Almonds (in shell): $24.3 million
- Walnuts (no shell): $16.8 million
- Walnuts (in shell): $15.5 million
- Macadamia nuts (in shell): $9.4 million
- Macadamia nuts (shelled): $76,000
- Mixtures of nuts: $5.4 million
- Almonds (no shell): $4.9 million
- Hazelnuts (in shell): $2 million
- Pistachios (shelled): $1.9 million
- Cashew nuts (without the shell): $962,000
- Cashew nuts (in shell): $9,000
- Coconuts (in shell): $3,000
- Brazil nuts: 0
- Coconuts dessicated: 0
Ginseng: $22.6 million exported to China, 40% of all US ginseng exports
Ethanol alcohol: $32.2 million exported to China, 3% of all US ethanol alcohol exports