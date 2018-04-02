Cardinal fans camp out hoping to score opening day tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - They are definitely not fair-weather fans. About a half dozen tents have popped up across the street from Busch Stadium as a handful of fans are camped out in hopes of scoring tickets to opening day.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a long-running promotion offering a few discounted tickets on game days.

“I think we’re the biggest fans,” said one fan name Earl who said he’s been camping out for the past eight years leading up to opening day.

The fans dedication even caught the eye of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright last year. He came over and shook hands with the fans who were camped out across the street from the ballpark.

“Wainwright came out and talked to us real quick,” said Cardinal fan Patrick Newman. He said the Cardinals pitcher told the fans they were the best part of his job. “That was great,” said Newman.

Some fans packed layers of blankets and said they are prepared for any type of weather.

“We have 3 tables to take care of all of our supplies for cooking and everything. We have about 4 or 5 coolers and we usually have more food than we can eat here,” said Earl. “Matter of fact I eat better here than I do at home.”

The Cardinals home opener is Thursday.