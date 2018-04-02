Allegiant customers livid, cite lack of help following MidAmerica security issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A security scare at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport on caused a slew of travel woes for Allegiant Airline customers.

The nightmare began at MidAmerica on Easter Sunday. After waiting for hours on the runway, passengers on an Allegiant flight were asked to de-board their plane.

TSA screeners found a passenger waiting to board with a laptop with suspicious-looking wires, now believed to be a hard drive. An Allegiant spokesperson said the time it took to investigate of the laptop forced flight crews to exceed their maximum duty time, so five Allegiant flights into and out of MidAmerica were canceled.

Passengers waited for hours only to learn Allegiant couldn’t get them on another flight for two to four days.

Rebecca Barczewski of south St. Louis County was headed for a vacation to Fort Walton Beach, Florida with her daughter, son-in-law, and their three kids. They were all visiting from Kentucky.

Barczewski said they drove home Monday after Allegiant offered no help.

Allegiant did offer passengers refunds or seats on other flights, but Allegiant doesn't have daily flights to its destinations so it can be a two or four-day wait for another flight. Customers said Allegiant did not offer help with hotel stays or contingency flights with other airlines.

Allegiant released the following statement late Monday afternoon: