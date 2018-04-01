MoDOT: Historic Poplar Street Bridge slide successful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The nine-foot slide of a section of the Poplar Street Bridge was successful. MoDOT says they are on track to have at least one lane on the eastbound side open again by Monday morning.

Engineers lifted the four eastbound lanes and slid them nine feet south in order to make room for a fifth lane to be added. It’s the second longest bridge slide in United States history. The Poplar Street Bridge is just under a half mile long and weighs 20 million pounds.

For more information on closures and detours visit MoDOT.org.