Las Vegas hockey team retires No. 58 to honor concert victims

The Las Vegas Golden Knights final home game of the 2018 season will always be remembered as a special one, but not for the game.

On Saturday, Sin City’s hockey team retired jersey No. 58 in honor of the 58 victims who died in the October concert shooting, according to CNN affiliate KLAS-TV.

Along with the jersey retirement, the names of all the victims lit up the ice. A banner with 58 stars and victims’ names was also raised in the arena.

“Tonight we fly 58 stars in the sky as a reminder that the 58 will always be with us,” an announcer at the game said to a crowd erupting in applause. “We are and always will be Vegas strong.”

This wasn’t the first time the Golden Knights honored the victims. During the opening game in October, first responders to the shooting escorted players onto the ice. Like Saturday’s game, the season opener also featured the names of each person killed on ice. A 58-second moment of silence was also held.