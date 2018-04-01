× Franklin County SWAT team assists after shooting

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – St. Clair Police Officers, Franklin County Sheriff Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening at 1100 Park Dr.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw an unconscious 31-year-old man, who had been shot in the upper chest area, lying on the sidewalk outside of an apartment.

Two St. Clair officers then encountered a 56-year-old male suspect in the doorway of the apartment where the victim was located. Officers gave the suspect verbal commands to exit the apartment, however, he refused, closed the apartment door and stayed inside.

The Franklin County SWAT team was called in to assist.

Verbal communication with the suspect began at 10:18 p.m. The suspect surrendered to authorities without further incident. Police seized a handgun from the apartment.

The 31-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.